Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

HIV/AIDS News Zambia

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Zambian study points to why some mothers don't carry on taking HIV drugs

30 Sep 2020
By: Jerry John Nutor
There are more than 85,000 children living with HIV in Zambia. The primary source of infection is from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is an effective strategy to eliminate these new infections. But it only works if women take their medications consistently.
Many factors influence how consistently women take their HIV medicine. GettyImages
Adherence to ART is still a major challenge in sub-Saharan Africa, especially among pregnant and breastfeeding women. In 2012, the World Health Organisation (WHO) introduced new guidelines for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. Women with HIV are provided with the antiretrovirals as soon as they become pregnant and have to take treatment for life.

The use of ART among pregnant and breastfeeding women in Zambia increased from 65% in 2012 to 80% in 2018 – but adherence has been problematic.

A number of factors can influence whether women take their HIV medicine consistently. They may forget or be too busy. They may fear stigma and discrimination in their communities. They might have difficulty paying for the medication or be unable to access healthcare. Adverse side effects of the drugs can also drive people to stop taking them. Sometimes women intend to take the medication, but circumstances like inadequate access to water or food get in the way. Some intentionally don’t take the drugs because of their attitudes and beliefs.

In a recent study we investigated whether attitudes or behavioural beliefs about ART influenced women’s intentions to adhere to antiretroviral drug regimens. We surveyed pregnant and breastfeeding women in Zambia. We found that the intention to adhere to ART differed significantly by income, knowledge about HIV transmission, attitudes, and behavioural beliefs. Older women with little knowledge about HIV transmission, and a more negative attitude towards ART, had the weakest intention to adhere to their medication.

Whatever the reason, poor adherence carries serious consequences. For the individual, it can mean increased risk of passing HIV to their children. For the community and the world, it can mean drug resistance and transmission of resistant mutations.

Attitudes and beliefs about antiretrovirals


It’s common for people living with HIV to unintentionally lapse in taking their drugs. But intentional lack of adherence has been on the rise in low-resource countries.

My colleagues and I launched the first study in Zambia to explore how attitudes and beliefs affect HIV-positive pregnant and breastfeeding women’s intention to take ART consistently. These attitudes and beliefs are influenced by education, religion and socio-cultural norms. People who believe ART improves health are more likely to adhere than those who doubt that HIV exists or the effectiveness of the drugs.

We surveyed women at hospitals and clinics in the urban Lusaka district and the rural Sinazongwe district. We assessed their attitudes by asking them to rate their agreement with statements like:
Taking ART drugs is easy for me; and it is tiresome to take ART drugs every day.

Their beliefs were captured with statements such as:
I am confident that I will take my ART drugs consistently as prescribed by my healthcare provider; and I feel comfortable about talking to my healthcare provider about taking my ART drugs.

We found a significant association between attitude towards ART and women’s intention to take it. Most of the women with a negative attitude towards ART had the weakest intention to adhere to their medication. And most women with a positive attitude had the strongest intention to adhere to their medication regimen. Similarly, those with negative beliefs were less likely to have a strong intention to adhere to their medication regimen.

After accounting for where people lived (rural vs urban) and other factors such as education, income, age and occupation, we found that attitude rather than belief was the key to adherence intention, regardless of where the women lived.

Older rural women with less knowledge about HIV transmission were less likely to plan to adhere to the medication. Positive attitudes about ART were linked with strong intention to adhere.

What next


These findings have implications for research, clinical care and policy. Researchers should design and test interventions that specifically target women’s negative attitudes and behavioural beliefs and follow them to see if their intention translates to adherence to ART.

Insights about attitude and beliefs may be useful in improving adherence intention by paying attention to rural communities where resources and knowledge about HIV transmission may be less available.

Health educators can use these findings to advocate for education programmes and materials that reach more vulnerable populations, especially in rural and low-resource areas. Information about HIV and transmission to infants should be presented to women prior to starting ART treatment, including those in rural areas. Women should be given sufficient time to acknowledge the importance of this information for their own health and the health of their entire families.

Interventions that specifically target women’s negative beliefs about ART should effectively increase their adherence to ART. Countries like Zambia, with a high HIV prevalence, urgently need to develop tailored approaches to foster more positive attitudes and beliefs towards ART.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links


SOURCE

The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa is an independent source of news and views from the academic and research community. Its aim is to promote better understanding of current affairs and complex issues, and allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversation.
Go to: https://theconversation.com/africa

About the author

Jerry John Nutor, assistant professor, family health care nursing, University of California, San Francisco
Comment

Read more: HIV, antiretrovirals

Related

Covid-19 and HIV: so far it seems the outcome is not what was feared21 Sep 2020
Study to evaluate new TB diagnostic tests and treatments9 Sep 2020
How Western Cape will check for a future Covid-19 surge7 Sep 2020
How pooled testing can increase access to essential laboratory tests in Africa4 Sep 2020
African health research needs support: here's one programme that's working1 Sep 2020
South Africa needs a plan to protect children's health beyond Covid-1928 Aug 2020
How Covid-19 threatens efforts to contain HIV/Aids in South Africa21 Jul 2020
Covid-19: South Africa should build on HIV activism to foster behaviour change15 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz